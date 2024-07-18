Nissan Titan XD Diesel Fuel Pump Problems Cause Lawsuit

Class action lawsuit alleges Nissan Titan XD diesel CP4 fuel pumps cause engine failures.

July 17, 2024 — Nissan Titan XD diesel fuel pump problems caused a class action lawsuit under debate in a Tennessee federal court.

Filed by seven diesel truck owners, the Nissan class action lawsuit includes 2016-2019 Nissan Titan XD diesel trucks equipped with Cummins 5.0L diesel engines containing CP4 high-pressure fuel injection pumps.

The lawsuit also includes Cummins which manufactured the 5-liter Cummins diesel engines with the allegedly defective Bosch CP4 fuel pumps.

According to the plaintiffs, the CP4 fuel pump has internal metal components that rub against each other, leaving metal shavings that contaminate the fuel system. The Titan XD diesel lawsuit alleges this can destroy the engine and cost a truck owner more than $10,000 to repair.

The plaintiffs complain Nissan didn't warn them about the Titan XD diesel fuel pump problems.

Problems with the CP4 fuel pump are allegedly caused by U.S. diesel fuel, something the fuel pumps allegedly can't handle.

According to the Nissan Titan XD diesel lawsuit, the fuel pumps were designed for European diesel fuel which lubricates better than American diesel fuel.

"The CP4 pump uses the fuel itself for lubrication, and the design of the pump requires a cam and two pumping cylinders with individual rollers designed to seamlessly roll together without skipping, sliding, sticking, or wearing in order to operate effectively. If the fuel used with the CP4 pump is not sufficiently lubricious—which most U.S. diesel is not—the cam and rollers wear against each other and generate tiny metal shavings that disperse throughout the high-pressure fuel injection system." — Nissan Titan XD diesel lawsuit

The photo above shows metal shavings allegedly caused by the diesel fuel pumps.

The fuel pump metal shavings allegedly block the fuel injectors which kills the engine and leaves it unable to restart.

In addition to paying at least $10,000 to replace a failed engine, the plaintiffs contend the job takes a lot of time and won't last because a replacement CP4 fuel pump will fail and destroy the engine just like the original.

Within the first mile after buying the truck the diesel fuel is allegedly damaging the fuel pump.

And the lawsuit alleges Nissan blames “contaminated fuel” for the fuel pump problems, something not covered by the warranty.

"These consumers are entitled to be reimbursed for the many millions of dollars Defendants fraudulently obtained from them, and to be compensated for their actual losses. Plaintiffs and Class members are also entitled to be compensated for the cost of repair as a proxy for overpayment at the time of sale for vehicles that have a defect that cannot be repaired." — Nissan Titan XD diesel fuel pump lawsuit

Nathan Stanley / California / 2019 Nissan Titan XD

Claude Harris / Texas / 2017 Nissan Titan XD

Joshua West / Texas / 2018 Nissan Titan XD

Billy Perry / Colorado / 2017 Nissan Titan XD

David Fishman / Colorado / 2017 Nissan Titan XD

Kevin Conlin / Maryland / 2019 Nissan Titan XD

Richard Werts / Florida / 2016 Nissan Titan XD

The Nissan Titan XD diesel fuel pump class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee: Nathan Stanley, et al., v. Nissan North America, Inc., et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro, Stranch, Jennings & Garvey, and Hilliard Martinez Gonzales.