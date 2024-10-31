Ram 1500 Classic Heated Trailer Tow Mirror Glass May Detach

Ram 1500 Classic trucks are equipped with heated trailer tow rearview mirrors.

October 31, 2024 — Nearly 32,000 Ram 1500 Classic trucks are recalled if they are equipped with heated trailer tow rearview mirrors.

The recalled 2020-2023 Ram 1500 Classic trucks have mirror glass that may detach from the driver's side heated trailer tow rearview mirrors.

Federal regulations require trucks to be equipped with outside driver-side rearview mirrors that have a reflective surface, but the truck mirror glass may not properly stick to the backing plates.

This means the driver's side heated trailer tow rearview mirror glass may detach.

In July 2023, Chrysler learned about Ram 1500 Classic trucks with mirror glass that detached.

Ford expects to mail mirror recall letters December 5, 2024, and dealers will replace the mirror glass.

Ram 1500 Classic owners may contact FCA at 800-853-1403 and refer to recall number 86B.

MOPAR Outside Rearview Trailer Tow Mirrors

More than 13,000 MOPAR outside rearview trailer tow mirrors are recalled because the glass can detach. The mirror glass part numbers are 68286843AA, 68582424AA, 68582415AA and 68462879AA.

Dealers will replace or repurchase the mirror glass once recall letters are mailed December 5, 2024.

Customers may call 800-853-1403 and refer to recall number 87B.