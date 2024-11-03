Ram 1500 Recalled For Stability Control Problems

About 34,000 model year 2025 Ram 1500 trucks already recalled.

November 3, 2024 — Nearly 34,000 Ram 1500 trucks are recalled because the electronic stability control systems may fail.

The recalled 2025 Ram 1500 trucks are equipped with front wheel hub encoder rings be damaged.

Chrysler first learned of the problem in June 2024 when reports were received about 2025 Ram 1500 trucks with damaged front wheel bearing encoder rings.

Chrysler expects to mail Ram 1500 recall letters December 19, 2024, then dealers will inspect the trucks to determine if the front wheel bearing hub assemblies should be replaced.

Ram 1500 owners may call FCA at 800-853-1403 and ask about recall number 97B.