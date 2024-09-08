Nearly 1.4 Million Ram 1500 Trucks Recalled Over Software Errors

Fiat Chrysler recalls Ram 1500 trucks, electronic stability control systems may fail.

September 7, 2024 — A Ram 1500 recall involves nearly 1.4 million trucks because the electronic stability control systems may suddenly shut off.

Recalled are 2019 and 2021-2024 Ram 1500 trucks equipped with antilock brake system (ABS) control modules that may have software errors.

Ram truck owners will see illuminated warning lights when starting the trucks, including ABS, electronic stability control, adaptive cruise control and forward collision warning lights.

FCA learned of the problem in February and analyzed warranty and field reports as engineers tracked the issue to software errors.

A Canadian Ram 1500 recall affects 158,670 trucks.

Fiat Chrysler expects to mail Ram 1500 recall letters October 3, 2024, then dealers will update the ABS control module software.

Ram 1500 owners may contact Chrysler at 800-853-1403 and ask about Ram 1500 ABS module recall number 85B.

MOPAR ABS Control Module Recall

The faulty control modules were also sold as MOPAR replacement parts for certain 2019, and 2021-2024 Ram 1500 trucks.

Chrysler says 7,300 replacement ABS control modules are recalled for dealers to update the ABS control module software. However, the customer can also choose to have FCA repurchase or replace the module.

MOPAR ABS control module recall letters will be mailed October 3, 2024, but customers may call the company at 800-853-1403.

The MOPAR recall number is 76B.