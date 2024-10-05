Recall: Ram 1500 Turn Signals May Not Self-Cancel

About 130,000 Ram 1500 trucks recalled because of steering column control module problems.

October 5, 2024 — Ram 1500 turn signal problems have caused a recall of nearly 130,000 trucks because the turn signals may not self-cancel once the turn signals are activated by drivers.

Recalled are 2023-2024 Ram 1500 trucks not only because of the safety problems caused if a turn signal remains on after making a turn, but the problem also violates federal safety standards.

According to U.S. federal safety regulations:

"The turn signal operating unit must be self-canceling by steering wheel rotation and capable of cancellation by a manually operated control."

Ford learned of a possible Ram 1500 turn signal problem in February, and engineers knew the turn signal problem could be caused by problems with the steering column control modules.

Chrysler expects to mail Ram 1500 recall letters October 29, 2024, and dealerships will replace the steering column control modules if necessary.

Ram 1500 truck owners with questions may call 800-853-1403. FCA's Ram 1500 turn signal recall number is A1B.