Subaru and Toyota Boxer Engine Problems Cause Lawsuit

Class action lawsuit alleges boxer engines are defective in Scion, Subaru and Toyota vehicles.

November 10, 2024 — Toyota and Subaru boxer engine problems have caused a class action lawsuit that alleges the engines fail due to defects concealed by Subaru and Toyota, which jointly built the vehicles.

The boxer engine failure class action lawsuit includes these Subaru and Toyota vehicles equipped with 2.0L and 2.4L four-cylinder boxer engines.

2013-2016 Scion FR-S

2017-2023 Toyota 86/GR86

2013-2023 Subaru BRZ

The boxer engine failure lawsuit was filed by Arkansas plaintiff Laura Young for more than $5 million for her 2019 Toyota GR86, which she purchased used in October 2021.

In April 2023, the plaintiff was driving her Toyota when it suddenly lost power and the engine failed when the GR86 had about 64,000 on the odometer.

The powertrain warranty coverage is for 60 months or 60,000 miles, whichever occurs first.

The plaintiff doesn't allege she contacted a dealership, but she says she contacted an auto repair shop after her Toyota vehicle was towed home.

"Upon a complete professional teardown of the engine, it was determined that the engine failure was due to oil starvation, loss of the oil film and excessive wear. At presents, Ms. Young’s vehicle is still disabled and Defendants have not replaced her defective engine with a non-defective one." — Toyota Subaru boxer engine lawsuit

The Toyota and Subaru boxer engines allegedly suffer from low oil pressure and/or a loss of oil film which damages and destroys the boxer engines due to a lack of engine oil.

Drivers and others are in danger when the boxer engines fail while driving, and in the worst case the plaintiff claims the boxer engines can catch fire.

"Defendants admit they have known about the Engine Defect before the first Class Vehicle was sold yet chose to conceal it from purchasers. Defendants have never disclosed the Engine Defect to Plaintiff or the Class members." — Boxer engine failure lawsuit

The plaintiffs complain the Toyota and Subaru vehicles have never been recalled to repair the boxer engines and the automakers haven't extended the warranties. Customers also allegedly have not been offered replacements or suitable repairs, and the class action further alleges customers haven't been reimbursed.

The lawsuit alleges Toyota and Subaru used room temperature vulcanizing (RTV) silicone in place of traditional gaskets.

Heat from the boxer engine allegedly hardens the silicone which causes it to break apart and find its way into the crankcase. The plaintiff alleges Toyota and Subaru, "applied RTV excessively and clumsily during the manufacturing process."

The fractured hardened silicone allegedly works its way into oil and coolant passages which damages and destroys the boxer engines.

The Subaru and Toyota boxer engine failure lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey: Laura Young v. Subaru Corporation, et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Carella Byrne Cecchi Brody Agnello, P.C., and Beasley, Allen, Crow, Methvin, Portis & Miles, P.C.