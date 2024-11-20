Subaru Fuel Pump Settlement Awaits Final Approval

Subaru fuel pump class action settlement final fairness hearing date rescheduled.

November 19, 2024 — A Subaru fuel pump lawsuit settlement is awaiting final approval after the scheduled date was changed.

As with the majority of vehicle class action lawsuits, the first Subaru fuel pump lawsuit wasn't filed until after Subaru issued a fuel pump recall.

Although a nationwide class action had already been filed for Subaru customers, nine fuel pump class actions were filed, including Griffin v. Subaru, Anderson v. Subaru and Adnan v. Subaru.

All the Subaru fuel pump class actions were consolidated into one 236-page lawsuit.

Following the first Subaru fuel pump recall in April 2020, the automaker announced additional recalls involving Denso fuel pumps that were failing in Subaru vehicles.

Denso recalled about 3.5 million fuel pumps because the impellers could crack and absorb fuel which deformed the impeller. The deformed impeller could strike the outer part of the fuel pump and cause the pump to fail.

Even though Subaru issued recalls to replace the fuel pumps and said only 1% of the pumps may have been defective, the class action lawsuit alleges the recalls weren't good enough.

Subaru agreed to settle the fuel pump lawsuit but denies all liability and wrongdoing.

Subaru Fuel Pump Settlement

The settlement includes these vehicles:

2017-2020 Subaru Impreza

2017-2020 Subaru Outback

2017-2020 Subaru Legacy

2017-2020 Subaru Forester

2017-2020 Subaru Ascent

2017-2020 Subaru BRZ

2017-2020 Subaru Crosstrek

2017-2020 Subaru WRX

Certain "benefits" of the settlement were already offered by Subaru for free during the recalls which began more than four years ago, such as loaner vehicles and expense reimbursements.

The settlement distinguishes "recalled vehicles" from "additional vehicles," with additional vehicles classified as certain vehicles that were not included in the Subaru fuel pump recalls.

Fuel Pump Customer Support Program

The Subaru settlement says coverage for repairs needed to repair the fuel pumps in "additional vehicles" is 15 years from the date the vehicle was first sold or leased.

Fuel Pump Extended Warranty

The settlement provides an extended fuel pump warranty of 15 years from the fuel pump replacement date, or 150,000 miles, whichever comes first.

Loaner Vehicle/Towing

Subaru customers may request a loaner vehicle while their fuel pumps are being repaired or replaced. The fuel pump settlement says a customer can keep the loaner vehicle for 24 hours after they drop off their vehicle for repair, or after they are informed by Subaru that their vehicle is repaired, whichever is later.

A customer may also request a tow to the dealership for fuel pump repairs or replacements.

Subaru Fuel Pump Reimbursement

Subaru offered reimbursements during the recalls, but the settlement says owners who haven't been reimbused may submit claims for expenses to repair or replace the fuel pumps.

Subaru Fuel Pump Settlement Fairness Hearing

The Subaru fuel pump settlement has been granted preliminarily approval by a judge, but nothing is official until the judge grants final approval. The fuel pump settlement final fairness hearing was scheduled for November 18, but the date has been rescheduled.

Based on a settlement court document, the new Subaru fuel pump settlement final fairness hearing is now scheduled for December 3, 2024. However, it's possible that date could change.

According to the fuel pump settlement, the attorneys representing the plaintiffs will receive $15,500,000.

The settlement says the following vehicle owners who sued will receive $2,500 each:

Gilles Cohen, Benjamin Moore, Mary Lou Plante, Meredith Mein de Vera, Blaise Fontenot, Katherine Mutschler, Benjamin Christensen, Jennifer Lilley, Chantel Nelson, Christine King, Paula Weeks, Martin Torresquintero, Cole Sweeton, John Micklo, Jaqueline Ferguson, and Troy Perry.

And these customers who filed the lawsuit will receive $3,750 each:

Muhammad Adnan, Dan Rosenthal, Alexandra Efantis, Steven Biondo, Jacqueline Brockman, Marty Brown, Kevin King, Christine Schultz, David Sroelov, Donny Woo, and Katherine Griffin.

The Subaru fuel pump class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey: Cohen, et al., v. Subaru of America, et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Carella, Byrne, Cecchi, Brody & Agnello, P.C., Seeger Weiss LLP, and Beasley, Allen, Crow, Methvin, Portis & Miles, P.C.