Subaru Fuel Pump Recall Issued For DENSO Pumps

Subaru recalls nearly 178,000 vehicles to replace fuel pumps that may have cracked impellers.

August 3, 2021 — A Subaru fuel pump recall includes more than 177,800 vehicles with low-pressure DENSO pumps that may fail inside the fuel tanks.

The Subaru fuel pump recall includes about 165,026 of these vehicles in the U.S. and more than 12,800 vehicles in Canada.

2019-2020 Subaru Ascent

2018 Subaru Forester

2018-2020 Subaru Impreza

2018-2020 Subaru Legacy

2018-2020 Subaru Outback

2018-2019 Subaru BRZ

2018-2019 Subaru WRX

2018-2019 Toyota 86

Subaru says about 1% of the vehicles may be affected by cracked low-density fuel pump impellers that may have been exposed to prolonged solvent drying. The impeller cracks can absorb too much fuel and deform the impeller to the point it strikes the fuel pump, causing the pump to fail at any time.

Subaru says another cause of a failed fuel pump is the fuel pump controller combined with a lower density impeller that may lower the resistance to interference between the body of the fuel pump and the impeller.

A Subaru fuel pump recall was issued in April 2020 for more than 200,000 model year 2019 vehicles, but the automaker continued to monitor and investigate vehicles that weren't recalled.

Lot number and production periods were analyzed as DENSO determined the resin in the impellers was susceptible to swelling. This led Subaru to identify additional lots that may be affected by the faulty fuel pumps.

If a problem occurs, a driver may see an illuminated check engine warning light and the engine may not run properly. A failed pump will cause the engine to stall without the ability to restart the vehicle.

The replacement fuel pumps were built with higher density impellers, and Denso began using the newly designed fuel pumps with filters in July 2019.

The Subaru fuel pump recall will see dealerships replacing the low-pressure fuel pumps once fuel pump recall notices are mailed September 13, 2021.

Subaru and Toyota 86 owners may call 844-373-6614 and refer to recall number WRG-21.

The faulty DENSO fuel pumps have caused several U.S. class action lawsuits, a few you can read here, here and here. Canadian Subaru owners may click here and here.