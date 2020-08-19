Alleged DENSO Fuel Pump Problems Cause Canadian Lawsuit

Acura, Honda, Subaru and Toyota vehicles in Canada allegedly have faulty DENSO fuel pumps.

August 19, 2020 — Allegedly defective DENSO fuel pumps in Acura, Honda, Subaru and Toyota vehicles have caused a Canadian class action lawsuit that claims the pumps cause the vehicles to stall.

According to the lawsuit, the following models are included in the class action.

2016-2018 Acura MDX

2018-2019 Acura NSX

2019 Acura RDX

2019 Acura RLS Sport Hybrid

2019 Acura RLX

2015-2019 Acura TLX

2015-2019 Honda Accord

2018-2019 Honda Civic Hatchback

2018-2019 Honda Civic Type R

2019 Honda Fit

2018-2019 Honda HR-V

2019-2020 Honda Insight

2019-2020 Subaru Ascent

2019-2020 Subaru Impreza

2019-2020 Subaru Outback

2019-2020 Subaru Legacy

2014-2015 Toyota 4Runner

2018-2019 Toyota Avalon

2018-2019 Toyota Camry

2018-2019 Toyota Corolla

2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser

2018-2019 Toyota Highlander

2014-2015 Toyota Land Cruiser

2018-2019 Toyota Sequoia

2017-2019 Toyota Sienna

2018-2019 Toyota Tacoma

2018-2019 Toyota Tundra

2018-2019 Lexus ES350

2018-2019 Lexus GS300

2013-2014 and 2018-2019 Lexus GS350

2014-2015 Lexus GX460

2014 Lexus IS-F

2017 Lexus IS200t

2018-2019 Lexus IS300

2014-2015 and 2018-2019 Lexus IS350

2018-2019 Lexus LC500

2018-2019 Lexus LC500h (Hybrid)

2013-2015 Lexus LS460

2018 - 2019 Lexus LS500

2018-2019 Lexus LS500h (Hybrid)

2014-2015 Lexus LX570

2015 Lexus NX200t

2018-2019 Lexus RC300

2017 Lexus RC200t

2015-2018-2019 Lexus RC350

2017-2019 Lexus RX350

2018-2019 Lexus RX350L

Vehicles need fuel pumps to function properly so those vehicles can safely transfer occupants from one point to another, but the DENSO low-pressure pumps allegedly can't handle the job.

Design flaws allegedly cause the fuel pumps to fail because the impellers crack and absorb water and fuel. This can deform the impellers which can then come into contact with the fuel pumps, damaging the components and causing the pumps to fail.

A damaged fuel pump will cause the check engine and master warning lights to illuminate, the engine will not run properly, the vehicle will stall and a driver won't be able to start the vehicle.

Customers will likely have no warning of fuel pump problems until the vehicles begin suffering problems. This can suddenly create dangerous driving conditions for occupants and all on the roads.

According to the DENSO Canadian class action, customers have suffered diminished values of their vehicles, a loss of use of the vehicles and the added expense of rental cars.

Additionally, the lawsuit alleges customers have lost money for replacement parts, towing, diagnosis and repairs. And the plaintiffs claim customers should be reimbursed for pain, suffering, trouble and inconvenience.

Canadian vehicle owners are represented by the Consumer Law Group.