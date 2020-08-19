Alleged DENSO Fuel Pump Problems Cause Canadian Lawsuit

— Allegedly defective DENSO fuel pumps in Acura, Honda, Subaru and Toyota vehicles have caused a Canadian class action lawsuit that claims the pumps cause the vehicles to stall.
According to the lawsuit, the following models are included in the class action.
- 2016-2018 Acura MDX
- 2018-2019 Acura NSX
- 2019 Acura RDX
- 2019 Acura RLS Sport Hybrid
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2015-2019 Acura TLX
- 2015-2019 Honda Accord
- 2018-2019 Honda Civic Hatchback
- 2018-2019 Honda Civic Type R
- 2019 Honda Fit
- 2018-2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019-2020 Honda Insight
- 2019-2020 Subaru Ascent
- 2019-2020 Subaru Impreza
- 2019-2020 Subaru Outback
- 2019-2020 Subaru Legacy
- 2014-2015 Toyota 4Runner
- 2018-2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2018-2019 Toyota Camry
- 2018-2019 Toyota Corolla
- 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser
- 2018-2019 Toyota Highlander
- 2014-2015 Toyota Land Cruiser
- 2018-2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2017-2019 Toyota Sienna
- 2018-2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2018-2019 Toyota Tundra
- 2018-2019 Lexus ES350
- 2018-2019 Lexus GS300
- 2013-2014 and 2018-2019 Lexus GS350
- 2014-2015 Lexus GX460
- 2014 Lexus IS-F
- 2017 Lexus IS200t
- 2018-2019 Lexus IS300
- 2014-2015 and 2018-2019 Lexus IS350
- 2018-2019 Lexus LC500
- 2018-2019 Lexus LC500h (Hybrid)
- 2013-2015 Lexus LS460
- 2018 - 2019 Lexus LS500
- 2018-2019 Lexus LS500h (Hybrid)
- 2014-2015 Lexus LX570
- 2015 Lexus NX200t
- 2018-2019 Lexus RC300
- 2017 Lexus RC200t
- 2015-2018-2019 Lexus RC350
- 2017-2019 Lexus RX350
- 2018-2019 Lexus RX350L
Vehicles need fuel pumps to function properly so those vehicles can safely transfer occupants from one point to another, but the DENSO low-pressure pumps allegedly can't handle the job.
Design flaws allegedly cause the fuel pumps to fail because the impellers crack and absorb water and fuel. This can deform the impellers which can then come into contact with the fuel pumps, damaging the components and causing the pumps to fail.
A damaged fuel pump will cause the check engine and master warning lights to illuminate, the engine will not run properly, the vehicle will stall and a driver won't be able to start the vehicle.
Customers will likely have no warning of fuel pump problems until the vehicles begin suffering problems. This can suddenly create dangerous driving conditions for occupants and all on the roads.
According to the DENSO Canadian class action, customers have suffered diminished values of their vehicles, a loss of use of the vehicles and the added expense of rental cars.
Additionally, the lawsuit alleges customers have lost money for replacement parts, towing, diagnosis and repairs. And the plaintiffs claim customers should be reimbursed for pain, suffering, trouble and inconvenience.
Canadian vehicle owners are represented by the Consumer Law Group.