Toyota Fuel Pump Settlement Reached in Class Action Lawsuit

Toyota and Lexus fuel pump recalls caused multiple class action lawsuits over the DENSO pumps.

September 9, 2022 — A Toyota fuel pump settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit that alleges the DENSO fuel pumps are defective.

Toyota says it settled to avoid the expense and burden of fighting the class action and the automaker does not admit any liability or wrongdoing.

The first Toyota fuel pump class action lawsuit was filed weeks after Toyota announced a recall in February 2020.

The first lawsuit, Sharon Cheng v. Toyota, was quickly followed by three more Toyota fuel pump class action lawsuits which mirrored the first class action: Tina Feng, v. Toyota, Jennifer Chalal v. Toyota, and Elizabeth Gendron v. Toyota.

Those four Toyota class actions were followed by four more fuel pump class action lawsuits: Lenard Shoemaker v. Toyota, Isaac Tordjman v. Toyota, Yang Zuo v. Toyota, and Isabel Marques v. Toyota.

The fuel pump recall that triggered the lawsuits was issued because the DENSO pumps were equipped with impellers that could deform due to excessive fuel absorption. A deformed impeller could make contact with the body of the fuel pump and cause the pump to fail.

Problems with the fuel pump could result in illumination of check engine and master warning lights, a rough running engine or a stalled engine that couldn't be restarted. Almost all the reports said the Toyota and Lexus vehicles stalled while driving less than 20 mph in warmer climates.

By the end of October 2020, more than 3.3 million Toyota vehicles had been recalled in the U.S.

The Toyota fuel pump lawsuit alleges although several models were included in the recalls, the defective fuel pumps were also in Toyota models that were not recalled. Those DENSO fuel pumps begin with part number 23220 or number 23221.

Toyota Fuel Pump Settlement

Some of the settlement benefits have been available to all owners of the 3.3 million recalled Toyota vehicles since the recalls were first announced, such as reimbursements, loaner vehicles and towing programs.

It's questionable how these programs could be considered "benefits" of the settlement for millions of owners when those programs existed before the lawsuit was filed.

However, the settlement does talk about "additional vehicles" that were not included in the Toyota recalls, and the following benefits will now apply to these added vehicles.

A Toyota fuel pump customer support program will be offered to owners of the additional vehicles to provide coverage of repairs for the fuel pumps. Those owners will also be eligible for loaner vehicles while the fuel pumps are being replaced based on the customer support program.

Additionally, the same towing options will be offered to "additional vehicle" owners as were offered to the owners of the 3.3 million recalled vehicles.

Toyota Fuel Pump Extended New Parts Warranty

When the Toyota fuel pump recalls were first announced, about 172,000 Toyota and Lexus vehicles weren't included because the automaker said special service campaign (SSC) 21LC01 and SSC 21TC03 (see below) would cover those models to replace the DENSO fuel pumps.

The campaigns also offered reimbursement to owners who paid for repairs or replacements of the fuel pumps.

According to the Toyota fuel pump settlement, Toyota will extend the new parts warranty coverage for the fuel pump kit replaced on the recalled Toyota and Lexus vehicles and the vehicles involved in the special service campaigns. The fuel pump extended warranty will last for 15 years or 150,000 miles.

Toyota Fuel Pump Settlement Loaner/Towing Program

For vehicles involved in the Toyota fuel pump recalls and the vehicles included in the special service campaigns, owners and lessees may receive loaner vehicles and towing options during the extended warranty period.

In addition:

"Class Members, during the Claim Submission Period, may submit Claims for previously paid out-of-pocket expenses incurred to repair or replace a Fuel Pump of Covered Vehicles that were not otherwise reimbursed and that were either (a) incurred prior to the Initial Notice Date; or (b) incurred after the Initial Notice Date and before the Final Effective Date. For costs that were incurred after the Initial Notice Date and before the Final Effective Date, the Class Member must provide proof that they were denied coverage by the Toyota dealer prior to incurring the cost." — Toyota fuel pump settlement

Toyota and Lexus customers may also be reimbursed if they spent money on rental vehicles, towing or repairs related to the fuel pumps. However, a customer must file a claim and provide supporting documentation and proof of expenses.

There are 33 named plaintiffs who filed the consolidated fuel pump class action lawsuit, and only four of those owners had their vehicles inspected due to the fuel pumps.

The fuel pump settlement says each of these four plaintiffs will receive $3,500 each.

The remaining 29 plaintiffs never had their vehicles looked at due to the fuel pumps, and the settlement says each of those 29 Toyota owners will receive $2,500 each.

According to the fuel pump settlement, the attorneys representing those owners will receive $29 million.

The Toyota fuel pump settlement was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

The plaintiffs are represented by Beasley, Allen, Crow, Methvin, Portis & Miles, P.C.

Toyota Fuel Pump Special Service Campaigns

The vehicles covered by special service campaigns 21LC01 and SSC 21TC03 include these Toyota and Lexus models.

2013-2015 Lexus LS 600h

2014-2015 Lexus GS 450h

2017-2020 Lexus RX 450h

2018-2020 Lexus RX 450h L

2018 Lexus GS 450h

2019 Lexus ES 300h

2017-2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

2018-2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid

2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid

2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

Vehicles Included in the Toyota and Lexus Fuel Pump Recalls