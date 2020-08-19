Toyota Fuel Pump Class Action Lawsuit Filed

Toyota DENSO fuel pump lawsuit alleges defective impellers damage the pumps.

August 19, 2020 — A Toyota fuel pump class action lawsuit alleges Toyota refuses to repair or replace the fuel pumps and continues to require owners to drive vehicles with faulty DENSO fuel pumps.

The vehicles included in the class action lawsuit are equipped with DENSO fuel pumps and fuel pump assemblies that begin with part numbers 23220 or 23221.

2018–2019 Toyota Avalon

2018–2019 Toyota Corolla

2018–2019 Toyota Highlander

2018–2019 Toyota Sequoia

2018–2019 Toyota Tacoma

2018–2019 Toyota Camry

2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser

2014–2015, 2018–2019 Toyota Land Cruiser

2018–2019 Toyota Sienna

2014–2015, 2018–2019 Toyota Forerunner

2018–2019 Lexus GS 300

2014–2015 Lexus GX 460

2017 Lexus IS 200t

2014–2015, 2018–2019 Lexus IS 350

2018–2019 Lexus LC 500h

2018–2019 Lexus LS 500

2014–2015 Lexus LX 570

2018–2019 Lexus RC 300

2015, 2018–2019 Lexus RC 350

2018–2019 Lexus RX 350

2018–2019 Toyota Tundra

2018–2019 Lexus ES 350

2013–2014, 2018–2019 Lexus GS 350

2014 Lexus IS-F

2018–2019 Lexus IS 300

2018–2019 Lexus LC 500

2013–2015 Lexus LS 460

2018–2019 Lexus LS 500h

2015 Lexus NX 200t

2017 Lexus RC 200t

2017–2019 Lexus RX 350

The fuel pumps have impellers that can deform due to excessive fuel absorption, causing the impellers to hit the fuel pump casings. A damaged fuel pump can cause illumination of the master warning and check engine lights and engines that run rough and stall.

In addition, a failed pump will prevent the engine from starting in the first place.

The defective fuel pumps allegedly cause a loss of vehicle values while making consumers less safe on the roads. The plaintiff also claims all vehicle occupants and vehicles on the roads are at risk because the vehicles may stall when the fuel pumps fail.

According to the plaintiff, he brought his vehicle to a Toyota dealer for a different problem and asked about the fuel pump recall. Technicians allegedly said they were aware of the recall, but the automaker didn't have a fix yet.

DENSO, the manufacturer of the fuel pump, allegedly knew in 2015 about the defective fuel pumps because of statements in a 2016 patent application.

According to the application, the low-pressure fuel pump impellers “may be swelled due to the fuel and water contained in the fuel, therefore a rotation of the impeller may be stopped when the impeller is swelled and comes in contact with the [fuel pump] housing.”

The automaker also recalled nearly 700,000 vehicles in January because of the fuel pumps and the recall was expanded to about 2 million Toyota and Lexus vehicles in March.

Toyota told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration 63 field reports alleged the fuel pumps failed while driving less than 20 mph and three reports said the vehicles were moving above 20 mph. In addition, Toyota said the fuel pumps failed primarily in hotter climates.

The Toyota fuel pump class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania: Shoemaker, et al., v. Toyota North America, Inc.

The plaintiff is represented by Axler Goldich LLC, and Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP.