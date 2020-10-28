Toyota Fuel Pump Recall Expanded to 5.8 Million Vehicles

— A Toyota fuel pump recall has been expanded to include more than 5.8 million vehicles worldwide, with more than 3.3 million of those vehicles recalled in the U.S. and nearly 284,000 recalled in Canada.
Included in the original January recall, an expanded March recall and this newly expanded Toyota fuel pump recall are these models.
- 2013-2015 Lexus LS 460
- 2013-2015 Lexus GS 350
- 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser
- 2014 Lexus IS-F
- 2014-2015 Toyota 4Runner
- 2014-2015 Toyota Land Cruiser
- 2014-2015 Lexus GX 460
- 2014-2015 IS 350
- 2014-2015 LX 570
- 2015 Lexus NX 200t
- 2015 Lexus RC 350
- 2017 Lexus IS 200t
- 2017 Lexus RC 200t
- 2017 Lexus GS 200t
- 2017-2019 Toyota Highlander
- 2017-2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2017-2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2017-2020 Lexus RX 350
- 2018-2019 Toyota 4Runner
- 2018-2019 Toyota Land Cruiser
- 2018-2019 Lexus GS 300
- 2018-2019 Lexus GX 460
- 2018-2019 Lexus IS 300
- 2018-2019 Lexus IS 350
- 2018-2019 Lexus LS 500h
- 2018-2019 Lexus LX 570
- 2018-2019 Lexus NX 300
- 2018-2019 Lexus RC 300
- 2018-2019 Lexus RC 350
- 2018-2020 Toyota Avalon
- 2018-2020 Toyota Camry
- 2018-2020 Toyota Corolla
- 2018-2020 Toyota Sequoia
- 2018-2020 Toyota Tacoma
- 2018-2020 Toyota Tundra
- 2018-2020 Lexus ES 350
- 2018-2020 Lexus LC 500
- 2018-2020 Lexus LC
- 2018-2020 Lexus 500h
- 2018-2020 Lexus LS 500
- 2018-2020 Lexus RX 350L
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Lexus UX 200
- 2019-2020 Toyota RAV4
The Original Toyota Fuel Pump Recall
The first Toyota fuel pump recall was issued in January because the DENSO pumps were causing vehicles to stall. The fuel pumps are located inside the gas tanks and may have impellers that crack and absorb fuel. This can deform the impeller which can hit the fuel pump and cause the engine to stall.
Toyota says an engine will typically stall below 20 mph, but in some cases the stall may occur above 20 mph.
Out of 66 reports filed by January, three of the vehicles stalled while traveling above 20 mph, and the automaker had received more than 2,500 fuel pump warranty claims.
In addition, an engine may not stall but may have trouble running, and a driver may notice illuminated warning lights. And Toyota fuel pump failures allegedly occur more often in warmer southern states.
The Toyota fuel pump recall involves dealerships replacing the pumps with improved fuel pumps.
Owners of the latest recalled Toyota and Lexus vehicles will be notified about the recall in December.
If you have questions about the Toyota fuel pump recall, please call the automaker at 800-331-4331.
