Toyota Fuel Pump Recall Expanded to 5.8 Million Vehicles

Toyota and Lexus fuel pumps manufactured by DENSO may cause the vehicles to stall.

October 28, 2020 — A Toyota fuel pump recall has been expanded to include more than 5.8 million vehicles worldwide, with more than 3.3 million of those vehicles recalled in the U.S. and nearly 284,000 recalled in Canada.

Included in the original January recall, an expanded March recall and this newly expanded Toyota fuel pump recall are these models.

2013-2015 Lexus LS 460

2013-2015 Lexus GS 350

2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser

2014 Lexus IS-F

2014-2015 Toyota 4Runner

2014-2015 Toyota Land Cruiser

2014-2015 Lexus GX 460

2014-2015 IS 350

2014-2015 LX 570

2015 Lexus NX 200t

2015 Lexus RC 350

2017 Lexus IS 200t

2017 Lexus RC 200t

2017 Lexus GS 200t

2017-2019 Toyota Highlander

2017-2019 Lexus GS 350

2017-2020 Toyota Sienna

2017-2020 Lexus RX 350

2018-2019 Toyota 4Runner

2018-2019 Toyota Land Cruiser

2018-2019 Lexus GS 300

2018-2019 Lexus GX 460

2018-2019 Lexus IS 300

2018-2019 Lexus IS 350

2018-2019 Lexus LS 500h

2018-2019 Lexus LX 570

2018-2019 Lexus NX 300

2018-2019 Lexus RC 300

2018-2019 Lexus RC 350

2018-2020 Toyota Avalon

2018-2020 Toyota Camry

2018-2020 Toyota Corolla

2018-2020 Toyota Sequoia

2018-2020 Toyota Tacoma

2018-2020 Toyota Tundra

2018-2020 Lexus ES 350

2018-2020 Lexus LC 500

2018-2020 Lexus LC

2018-2020 Lexus 500h

2018-2020 Lexus LS 500

2018-2020 Lexus RX 350L

2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback

2019 Lexus UX 200

2019-2020 Toyota RAV4

The Original Toyota Fuel Pump Recall

The first Toyota fuel pump recall was issued in January because the DENSO pumps were causing vehicles to stall. The fuel pumps are located inside the gas tanks and may have impellers that crack and absorb fuel. This can deform the impeller which can hit the fuel pump and cause the engine to stall.

Toyota says an engine will typically stall below 20 mph, but in some cases the stall may occur above 20 mph.

Out of 66 reports filed by January, three of the vehicles stalled while traveling above 20 mph, and the automaker had received more than 2,500 fuel pump warranty claims.

In addition, an engine may not stall but may have trouble running, and a driver may notice illuminated warning lights. And Toyota fuel pump failures allegedly occur more often in warmer southern states.

The Toyota fuel pump recall involves dealerships replacing the pumps with improved fuel pumps.

Owners of the latest recalled Toyota and Lexus vehicles will be notified about the recall in December.

If you have questions about the Toyota fuel pump recall, please call the automaker at 800-331-4331.

