Toyota and Lexus Recall Vehicles Over Electronic Parking Brakes

Toyota recalls 94,000 Toyota Tundra and Lexus NX250 and NX350 vehicles.

September 1, 2022 — Toyota and Lexus electronic parking brake problems have caused a recall of about 94,000 vehicles to prevent them from rolling away.

The recalled 2022 Toyota Tundra and 2022 Lexus NX250 and NX350 vehicles with electronic parking brakes that may not engage or disengage properly.

In addition to violating federal safety standards, the vehicles could roll away even if owners engage the parking brakes.

About 84,000 vehicles are recalled in the U.S. and more than 9,500 are recalled in Canada.

Toyota and Lexus expect to contact owners in late-October 2022 with details about how dealers will update the skid control electronic control unit software.

Toyota didn't announce additional recall information, but CarComplaints.com will update this page when federal safety regulators release recall details.

Toyota Tundra owners may call 800-331-4331 and Lexus customers may call 800-255-3987.