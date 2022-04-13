Toyota Recalls 500,000 Vehicles Due To Software Errors

— Toyota is recalling more than 500,000 vehicles because a software error can cause the vehicle stability control system not to default to ON the next time the vehicle is started.
About 460,000 of these recalled vehicles are in the U.S. and 41,000 are in Canada.
- 2021-2022 Toyota Venza
- 2021-2022 Toyota Mirai
- 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
- 2021-2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime
- 2021-2022 Toyota Sienna Hybrid
- 2020-2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2022 Lexus LS 500h
- 2022 Lexus LX 600
- 2022 Lexus NX 350h
- 2022 Lexus NX 450h+
Toyota says it's a violation of safety standards for the stability control system not to default to ON the next time the vehicle is started.
However, Toyota didn't provide more details and the government hasn't released details about the recall.
Toyota and Lexus owners will be notified in June about the recall which will have dealers updating the skid control electronic control units.
Customers with questions should call Toyota at 800-331-4331 or Lexus at 800-255-3987.
CarComplaints.com will update our website with additional information when it is released.