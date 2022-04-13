Toyota Recalls 500,000 Vehicles Due To Software Errors

The vehicle stability control system may not default to ON when starting the vehicle.

April 13, 2022 — Toyota is recalling more than 500,000 vehicles because a software error can cause the vehicle stability control system not to default to ON the next time the vehicle is started.

About 460,000 of these recalled vehicles are in the U.S. and 41,000 are in Canada.

2021-2022 Toyota Venza

2021-2022 Toyota Mirai

2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

2021-2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime

2021-2022 Toyota Sienna Hybrid

2020-2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

2022 Lexus LS 500h

2022 Lexus LX 600

2022 Lexus NX 350h

2022 Lexus NX 450h+

Toyota says it's a violation of safety standards for the stability control system not to default to ON the next time the vehicle is started.

However, Toyota didn't provide more details and the government hasn't released details about the recall.

Toyota and Lexus owners will be notified in June about the recall which will have dealers updating the skid control electronic control units.

Customers with questions should call Toyota at 800-331-4331 or Lexus at 800-255-3987.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with additional information when it is released.