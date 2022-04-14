Lexus NX SUVs Recalled Because the Shocks May Detach

Lexus NX and NX Hybrid shock absorbers may separate due to missing spot welds.

April 14, 2022 — A 2022 Lexus NX recall involves about 4,500 SUVs because the front shocks may be missing welds where the shock absorbers are mounted to the body panels.

The 2022 Lexus NX and NX Hybrid shock absorbers may separate from their mounting areas and cause a loss of stability.

About 500 of the recalled Lexus NX SUVs are in Canada, but the automaker didn't announce more details other than how dealerships plan on inspecting the welding around the shock absorber mounting areas.

Toyota is working on what dealers will do if there are missing welds.

Lexus NX recall letters will be mailed in June 2022.

CarComplaints.com will update this page when the government releases details.

Lexus NX and NX Hybrid owners with questions should call 800-255-3987.