Lexus Water Leak Problem Causes Class Action Lawsuit

Owners claim a clogged drain hose allows water to leak into the interior.

January 10, 2025 — Lexus water leak problems have caused a class action lawsuit that alleges clogged heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) drain hoses leak water and cause damage to the vehicle interiors.

The lawsuit also alleges the water leak problem can cost thousands of dollars to repair, when the water leaks could have allegedly been prevented with a $30 part.

Included in the class action lawsuit are these Lexus vehicles which allegedly suffer from clogged drains and water leak problems.

2015-2022 Lexus CT 200h

2015-2022 Lexus ES 350

2015-2022 Lexus ES 300h

2015-2022 Lexus GX 460

2015-2022 Lexus HS 250h

2015-2022 Lexus LFA

2015-2022 Lexus LS 460

2015-2022 Lexus LS 600h L

2015-2022 Lexus RX 350

2015-2022 Lexus RX 350 (NAP)

2015-2022 Lexus RX 450h

According to the three vehicle owners who sued, the Lexus HVAC drain hoses are defective and have been since the vehicles were first sold. Lexus allegedly conceals the water leak problem and how the AC evaporator drain can become clogged by insects.

Instead of draining outside the Lexus vehicle, the clogged drain causes water to leak into the passenger compartment. The lawsuit alleges the water leak can cause the following problems:

An accumulation of mold and mildew residue within the passenger compartment including on seats and in carpeting.

An odor within the passenger compartment that affects the occupants.

Makes the passenger compartment unusable for its intended purpose.

Creates safety issues caused by water shorting out the vehicle’s electrical system.

A Lexus technical service bulletin was issued more than 10 years ago regarding the clogged drain problem, with TSB L-SB-0018-14 titled, “HVAC Evaporator Drain Hose Clogged Due to Insect Intrusion.”

"Some 2007 – 2019 model year Lexus vehicles in particular geographic areas may exhibit a condition where the HVAC evaporator drain hose has become obstructed with an insect nest. An insect repellent drain hose tip (ARINIX® Tip) is available to help minimize future occurrences of this environmental condition. For some models, a new drain hose is required to properly fit the ARINIX® Tip." — L-SB-0018-14

The ARINIX® Tip contains the pesticide permethrin as the active ingredient. However, the Lexus class action lawsuit says owners are told the warranty won't cover repairs even if the vehicle is still under its warranty period.

Additionally, the plaintiffs contend Lexus customers are not reimbursed when paying their own money to fix the water leak problem.

According to the class action, the ARNIX® Tip is an insect repellent drain hose tip which costs about $30. The ARINIX® Tip appears as a white cap at the end of the drain hose, as pictured above.

"Both the design (including the absence of a duckbill drain or similar existing anti-insect designs utilized in comparable vehicles) and materials’ deficiencies (including the absence of an insecticide impregnated drain hose or insecticide hose tip) (“HVAC Defect”) of the HVAC Evaporator drain make it highly susceptible to damaging blockages caused by spider webs and other insect structures." — Lexus water leak lawsuit

The Lexus water leak class action lawsuit was filed by these customers.

Sara Hadi / New Jersey / 2022 Lexus RX350

Jun Imaizumi / New York / 2020 Lexus RX350

Yan Dong / California / 2021 Lexus RX 450h

The Lexus clogged drain class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: Sara Hadi, et al., v. Toyota Motor Corporation, et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Keleti Law, Kantrowitz, Goldhamer & Graifman, P.C., and Thomas P. Sobran, P.C.