Toyota RAV4 and Lexus NX Wheels May Fall Off

Toyota and Lexus dealers need to tighten bolts and possibly repair damaged components.

December 6, 2024 — Toyota front wheels may detach from RAV4 and Lexus NX vehicles which were built in September 2024.

In addition to the wheels detaching, the front brake calipers can also detach.

The recall involves only 80 model year 2024 Toyota RAV4 vehicles and 2025 Lexus NX vehicles in the U.S. and Canada.

According to Toyota, certain bolts may not have been properly tightened and can loosen over time. Expect braking problems if a front caliper detaches, and expect pure hell if a wheel detaches while driving.

Toyota didn't release much information, but owners will be contacted in February 2025 about the recall.

Dealers will ensure the front brake caliper mounting bracket and hub bearing bolts are tightened. But any damaged components around the wheels will be replaced.

Toyota can be reached at 800-331-4331 and Lexus customers can call 800-225-3987.