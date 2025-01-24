Another Toyota Fuel Pump Recall Announced

Add another 858 vehicles to the recalls of millions of Lexus and Toyota fuel pumps.

January 23, 2025 — Another Toyota fuel pump recall has been announced following the recalls of millions of Lexus and Toyota vehicles in 2020.

However, this Toyota fuel pump recall involves only 858 vehicles in the U.S.

Included in the Toyota and Lexus fuel pump recalls are these models.

2014 Lexus ISF

2014-2015 Toyota 4Runner

2014-2015 Toyota Land Cruiser

2014-2015 Lexus GX 460

2014-2015 Lexus IS 350

2014-2015 Lexus LX 570

2015 Lexus NX 200t

2015 Lexus RC 350

2017 Lexus IS 200t

2017 Lexus RC 200t

2017 Lexus GS 200t

2017-2019 Toyota Highlander

2017-2019 Lexus GS 350

2017-2020 Toyota Sienna

2017-2020 Lexus RX 350

2017-2020 Toyota Tacoma

2018-2019 Toyota 4Runner

2018-2019 Toyota Land Cruiser

2018-2019 Lexus GS 300

2018-2019 Lexus GX 460

2018-2019 Lexus IS 300

2018-2019 Lexus IS 350

2018-2019 Lexus LS 500h

2018-2019 Lexus LX 570

2018-2019 Lexus NX 300

2018-2019 Lexus RC 300

2018-2019 Lexus RC 350

2018-2020 Toyota Avalon

2018-2020 Toyota Camry

2018-2020 Toyota Corolla

2018-2020 Toyota Sequoia

2018-2020 Toyota Tundra

2018-2020 Lexus ES 350

2018-2020 Lexus LC 500

2018-2020 Lexus LC 500h

2018-2020 Lexus LS 500

2018-2020 Lexus RX 350L

2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback

2019 Lexus UX 200

2019-2020 Toyota RAV4

The vehicles are equipped with fuel pumps that can fail, causing warning lights, warning messages and stalled vehicles that cannot be restarted.

Toyota and Lexus owners will be contacted in March 2025 about dealerships replacing the fuel pumps.

You can read about the previous Toyota fuel pump recalls below, and owners with questions may call Toyota at 800-331-4331 and Lexus at 800-255-3987.