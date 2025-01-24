Another Toyota Fuel Pump Recall Announced

— Another Toyota fuel pump recall has been announced following the recalls of millions of Lexus and Toyota vehicles in 2020.
However, this Toyota fuel pump recall involves only 858 vehicles in the U.S.
Included in the Toyota and Lexus fuel pump recalls are these models.
- 2014 Lexus ISF
- 2014-2015 Toyota 4Runner
- 2014-2015 Toyota Land Cruiser
- 2014-2015 Lexus GX 460
- 2014-2015 Lexus IS 350
- 2014-2015 Lexus LX 570
- 2015 Lexus NX 200t
- 2015 Lexus RC 350
- 2017 Lexus IS 200t
- 2017 Lexus RC 200t
- 2017 Lexus GS 200t
- 2017-2019 Toyota Highlander
- 2017-2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2017-2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2017-2020 Lexus RX 350
- 2017-2020 Toyota Tacoma
- 2018-2019 Toyota 4Runner
- 2018-2019 Toyota Land Cruiser
- 2018-2019 Lexus GS 300
- 2018-2019 Lexus GX 460
- 2018-2019 Lexus IS 300
- 2018-2019 Lexus IS 350
- 2018-2019 Lexus LS 500h
- 2018-2019 Lexus LX 570
- 2018-2019 Lexus NX 300
- 2018-2019 Lexus RC 300
- 2018-2019 Lexus RC 350
- 2018-2020 Toyota Avalon
- 2018-2020 Toyota Camry
- 2018-2020 Toyota Corolla
- 2018-2020 Toyota Sequoia
- 2018-2020 Toyota Tundra
- 2018-2020 Lexus ES 350
- 2018-2020 Lexus LC 500
- 2018-2020 Lexus LC 500h
- 2018-2020 Lexus LS 500
- 2018-2020 Lexus RX 350L
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Lexus UX 200
- 2019-2020 Toyota RAV4
The vehicles are equipped with fuel pumps that can fail, causing warning lights, warning messages and stalled vehicles that cannot be restarted.
Toyota and Lexus owners will be contacted in March 2025 about dealerships replacing the fuel pumps.
You can read about the previous Toyota fuel pump recalls below, and owners with questions may call Toyota at 800-331-4331 and Lexus at 800-255-3987.