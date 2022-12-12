Subaru Ascent Owners Warned to Park Outside

Subaru recalls more than 270,000 Ascents that may have loose heater bolts.

December 12, 2022 — A Subaru Ascent recall involves more than 270,000 SUVs that are at a higher fire risk until they are repaired.

Subaru had this to say to owners of 2019-2022 Subaru Ascents:

"Until the inspection and repair is completed by an authorized Subaru dealer, customers are being advised to park their vehicle away from garages, car ports, or other structures, and to avoid leaving the vehicle unattended while the engine is running."

According to the automaker, the ground bolt that secures the ground terminal of the positive temperature coefficient (PTC) heater may not have been properly fastened. Subaru says the ground terminal and surrounding components can melt and cause a fire when the PTC heater is activated.

Subaru Ascent drivers should be aware of smoke from the dash or driver’s footwell area and shut the vehicles off if smoke is seen. The owner should call a Subaru dealership or roadside assistance.

There have been no crashes or injuries, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has not released details about the 2019-2022 Subaru Ascent recall.

Subaru will mail Ascent recall letters within 60 days and dealerships will replace the PTC heater ground bolts and possibly the ground wires and connector holders.

Subaru Ascent owners with concerns should call Subaru at 844-373-6614. You can also verify if your Ascent is recalled by visiting Subaru.