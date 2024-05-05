Subaru Starlink Lawsuit: Judge Rules Against Dismissal

Subaru Forester, Outback, Legacy and WRX infotainment systems allegedly freeze.

May 5, 2024 — Subaru infotainment system problems caused a Starlink lawsuit that alleges the display screens freeze and leave drivers without the backup cameras, navigation systems, audio and video controls, and the cell phone systems will be unavailable.

According to the Starlink class action lawsuit, replacing the infotainment systems won't help because Subaru dealers use the same defective components for replacement parts.

The Subaru Starlink lawsuit alleges these models are prone to frozen infotainment system screens:

2019-2023 Subaru Outback

2019-2023 Subaru Legacy

2019-2023 Subaru Forester

2019-2023 Subaru WRX

According to the eight Subaru owners who are plaintiffs, the alleged Starlink problems will also cause problems with the Subaru EyeSight safety system to the point the EyeSight systems will completely fail.

Drivers further contend the Starlink screens sometimes act as though someone is touching the screens when no hands are near the infotainment systems.

Repairs and software updates allegedly won't fix the problems, and the class action alleges Subaru's Starlink advertisements don't match reality.

Subaru Starlink Lawsuit — Motion to Dismiss

Subaru told the judge the plaintiffs apparently want the Starlink systems to work perfectly all the time. Subaru also argues software updates are a common practice in the automotive industry, yet Subaru suggests the plaintiffs seem to believe updates are something negative.

The judge declined to make a ruling about Starlink class action certification at this stage, instead choosing to tackle individual state law claims.

Judge Robert B. Kugler allowed most state-based claims to proceed, other than a state law claim from a New York plaintiff.

Moving forward are warranty claims, consumer protection claims and common law fraud claims.

The Subaru Starlink lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey: Cilluffo, et al., v. Subaru of America, Inc., et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Ahdoot & Wolfson, PC.