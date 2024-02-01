Subaru Driveshaft Recall Affects Crosstrek, Impreza, Forester and WRX

Subaru front left and right driveshafts may need to be replaced over outer race cracks.

February 1, 2024 — A Subaru front driveshaft recall involves 2024 Subaru Crosstrek and Impreza, 2023-2024 Forester and 2023 Subaru WRX vehicles.

Subaru says the front driveshaft assembly outer race may develop cracks and break.

About 4,000 vehicles are recalled in the U.S. and Canada.

"Over time, a cracked outer race could break, potentially resulting in loss of motive power. Additionally, if the outer race breaks, the vehicle may roll when parked if the parking brake is not applied." — Subaru

Subaru says a supplier had problems when a hole in a water pipe caused a decreased flow rate of cooling water around the outer race during the heat treatment process.

This caused cooling problems with the inner surface of the outer race and cracks to the outer race, called "quench cracking."

The supplier repaired the cooling water pipes during production on September 1, 2023.

The supplier first believed Subaru had not received any of the defective vehicles but changed its position when the driveshafts were reevaluated.

Subaru dealers may need to replace the front left and right driveshafts, but owners may call 844-373-6614.

Subaru's driveshaft recall number is WRP-23.