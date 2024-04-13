Subaru Ascent CVT Lawsuit Settlement Information

2019-2020 Ascent SUVs were equipped with defective TR690 continuously variable transmissions (CVTs).

April 13, 2024 — A Subaru Ascent CVT class action lawsuit settlement has been reached after owners alleged 2019-2020 Ascent SUVs were equipped with defective TR690 continuously variable transmissions (CVTs).

Subaru allegedly knew in 2011 the transmissions were defective in 2019-2020 Ascent vehicles, but the automaker allegedly concealed the information from consumers.

According to the CVT lawsuit, the TR690 transmissions have defects that cause "hesitation, jerking, shuddering, lurching, squeaking, whining, delays in acceleration, inconsistent shifting, stalling, and a loss of power or ability to accelerate at all."

According to the Ascent CVT lawsuit, Subaru knew in 2011 about these alleged transmission problems:

1) "Material and/or workmanship defects with transmission components, specifically the sensors for the hydraulic pressure system which determines the gear ratio, the CVT chain, and, the transmission wiring harness."

2) "Improper design and/or calibration of the software which controls the transmission’s function, the Transmission Control Module."

3) "Improper design and/or calibration of the transmission’s features, including X-MODE, with other features of the vehicle, including Pre-Collision Throttle Management."

4) "Design defects which did not properly account for the size, shape, and weight of the Ascent model compared to other Subaru models which also use the TR690."

The Subaru Ascent transmission lawsuit alleges defects won't only damage the transmission, but the defects will also affect the vehicle’s alignment and even the engine.

Taking the Ascent to a dealer for CVT replacements allegedly does nothing because defective transmissions are used as replacements.

"Defendants have not recalled all the Class Vehicles to repair the Transmission Defect, have not offered to its customers a free suitable repair or free replacement of parts related to the Transmission Defect, under the recall or otherwise, and have not reimbursed all Class Vehicle owners and leaseholders who incurred costs for repairs related to the Transmission Defect." — Subaru Ascent transmission lawsuit

The 12 named plaintiffs made several demands of Subaru when the class action lawsuit was filed.

According to those demands, Subaru should be compelled to recall the vehicles to repair and eliminate the transmission "defect" from every vehicle. Subaru should allegedly stop selling the vehicles with misleading information, and the judge should force Subaru to "reform its warranty."

Subaru should also contact all owners and let them know about the reformed warranty, and owners should be given "all or part of the ill-gotten profits it received from the sale or lease of Class Vehicles."

Subaru Ascent CVT Settlement

There isn't much time to submit a claim form and supporting documentation as the information must be submitted online or postmarked by April 15, 2024.

Subaru denies all the allegations of the lawsuit and asserts the Ascent vehicles are not defective.

Subaru Ascent CVT Extended Warranty

Subaru will extend its powertrain limited warranty, but only for components damaged by a faulty multiple plate transfer (MPT) clutch, such as the transmission shaft.

The extended warranty is for eight years or 100,000 miles from the in-service date for the Ascent. The extended warranty does provide for CVT replacement if the initial repair doesn't fix the problem.

You can’t recover more than one benefit or reimbursement for the same repair.

Subaru Ascent CVT Extended Parts Warranty Coverage

Subaru will extend its Ascent limited warranty for Genuine Subaru replacement parts and accessories for any MPT clutch replacement to two years with no mileage limit.

You can’t recover more than one benefit or reimbursement for the same repair.

Customers are also encouraged to ask Subaru about its Ascent CVT voucher program.

According to the Subaru Ascent CVT settlement, a final fairness hearing is coming up April 16, 2024.

The Subaru Ascent CVT class action lawsuit was filed by Aimee and Jared Hickman, Frank and Kelly Drogowski, Richard Palermo, Carolyn Patol, Cassandra and Steven Sember, John Taitano, William Treasurer, and Lori and Shawn Woiwode.

The named plaintiffs will receive $3,750 per vehicle they own or lease, and the attorneys representing the plaintiffs will receive $750,000.

Learn more at www.cvtclassactionsettlement.com.

The Subaru Ascent CVT class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey: Hickman, et al., v. Subaru of America, Inc., et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Berger Montague.