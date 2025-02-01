Subaru Recalls Foresters With 18 Inch Aluminum Alloy Wheels

More than 20,000 model year 2025 Forester SUVs need their 18 inch aluminum alloy wheels checked.

February 1, 2025 — A Subaru Forester recall involves more than 20,000 SUVs equipped with 18 inch aluminum alloy wheels manufactured by Kosei.

The wheel recall affects only 2025 Subaru Foresters equipped with those specific 18 inch wheels.

Subaru says Kosei may have produced the 18 inch aluminum alloy wheels with the wrong lug seat surfaces. This means a loss of vehicle control if the wheels are not attached correctly.

According to Subaru:

"The supplier did not have sufficient process controls in place to prevent the possibility of wheels being manufactured with an incorrectly specified lug seat surface."

Subaru found the wheel problem during the wheel fastening process on the assembly line. Kosei and Subaru opened an investigation which determined certain Forester wheels had been built with the wrong lug seat surfaces.

By December 24, 2024, Subaru's engineers confirmed the 18 inch wheels didn't meet the automaker's internal safety standards. Subaru decided to recall the 2025 Foresters out of an "abundance of caution."

Subaru Forester recall letters are expected to be mailed March 24, 2025. Dealers will inspect the 18 inch aluminum alloy wheels to determine if they should be replaced.

With questions about the Subaru Forester wheel recall, please call 844-373-6614. Subaru's 18 inch aluminum alloy wheel recall number is WRB-25.