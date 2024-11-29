Toyota Coolant Bypass Valve Lawsuit Dismissed

Toyota RAV4 and Toyota Corolla coolant bypass valves allegedly crack and leak coolant.

November 29, 2024 — A Toyota coolant bypass valve lawsuit has been dismissed regarding 2019-2023 Toyota RAV4 and 2019-2023 Toyota Corolla vehicles that allegedly leak coolant.

The class action alleges the coolant bypass valves crack, leak coolant, then the engine will overheat and fail.

The coolant bypass valve sensor will allegedly corrode and either get stuck open or get stuck closed. This prevents the coolant from properly cooling the Toyota engine.

In addition to those problems, the cracked coolant bypass valve allegedly allows liquid to damage electrical components.

Both owners who filed the lawsuit assert their Toyota coolant bypass valves failed when the vehicles had about 41,000 on them. This meant both owners had to pay for repairs because the warranties had expired.

Because the warranties didn't cover the cost, the class action alleges the Toyota warranty is "unconscionable and unenforceable."

According to the lawsuit, owners will continue to pay for coolant bypass valve and engine problems because Toyota hasn't issued a recall.

The Toyota coolant bypass valve lawsuit was in court about five months when both plaintiffs told the judge they were voluntarily dismissing their class action.

The Toyota coolant bypass valve class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California (San Francisco Division): Barrientos et al., v. Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc. et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Nye, Stirling, Hale, Miller & Sweet, LLP, and Sauder Schelkopf.