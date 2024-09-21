Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid SUVs Recalled For Hard Brake Pedals

About 51,000 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid brake pedals may get hard to press around corners.

September 21, 2024 — Toyota has recalled its 2023-2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid SUVs because the brake pedals can become difficult to push when traveling around corners.

About 51,000 vehicles are recalled, with about 42,000 recalled in the U.S. and 5,600 recalled in Canada.

The recalled Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrids, built from June 2022 to September 2024, may take a much longer distance to stop once the brake pedals become hard to press.

Toyota didn't announce details about the recall, other than dealerships will update the programming of the skid control ECU software for the brake actuators.

Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid recall letters will be mailed by late November 2024.

Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid owners may call 800-331-4331.