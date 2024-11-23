Toyota Corolla Recall Issued Over Loss of Steering

Toyota recalls 8,800 Corolla and Corolla Hybrid cars to replace the steering intermediate shafts.

November 23, 2024 — A Toyota Corolla recall affects about 8,800 model year 2023-2024 Corolla and Corolla Hybrid cars because they could lose all steering functions.

The government hasn't released details about the Corolla and Corolla Hybrid recall, but the automaker says the steering intermediate shafts may have been created with cracks.

Because the steering shaft allows the steering wheel to control the direction of the front wheels, a driver can lose steering control if the cracks enlarge and allow the steering shaft to separate.

The recalled Toyota Corolla and Corolla Hybrid cars were built July 2023 to September 2023.

About 800 of the Corollas are recalled in Canada.

Toyota dealers will replace the Corolla steering intermediate shafts once owners are contacted in January 2025.

Toyota Corolla owners may call 800-331-4331.