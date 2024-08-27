Toyota Sequoia Recall Issued For Resin Tow Hitch Covers

Toyota recalls 47,000 Sequoias because the tow hitch covers can separate from the bumpers.

August 27, 2024 — A 2023-2024 Toyota Sequoia recall involves about 45,300 Sequoia SUVs in the U.S. and 1,412 in Canada.

The Toyota Sequoia resin tow hitch cover could separate from the rear bumper while driving and become a road hazard.

SUV owners will receive letters from Toyota about removing the resin tow hitch covers until dealers replace the covers with improved versions.

The government hasn't released details about the recall, but Toyota Sequoia owners will be contacted by the end of October 2024.

Owners of 2023-2024 Toyota Sequoia SUVs may call 800-331-4331.