Audi RS e-tron GT and Audi e-tron GT Vehicles Recalled Over Airbags

More than 4,000 Audi e-trons recalled because the front passenger airbags can deactivate.

May 6, 2025 — More than 4,000 Audi RS e-tron GT and Audi e-tron GT vehicles are recalled because the front passenger airbags may deactivate when they shouldn't.

Recalled are 2022-2023 Audi RS e-tron GT and Audi e-tron GT vehicles equipped with passenger occupant detection systems that may suffer from wiring faults.

This can deactivate the passenger airbag even with an occupant in the seat.

An Audi e-tron occupant will know of a problem if the airbag warning light activates, the Passenger Airbag OFF indicator light illuminates and an error message appears. In this case, immediately contact a dealer.

Audi e-tron recall letters are expected to be mailed June 6, 2025, and dealers will need to replace the seat cushions.

Audi e-tron owners with questions about the recall should call the automaker at 800-253-2834 and ask about seat cushion recall number 74HC.