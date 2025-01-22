Honda Automatic Emergency Braking Problems: Feds Look For Answers

Honda Insight and Honda Passport vehicles suddenly brake without warning when they shouldn't.

January 21, 2025 — Honda automatic emergency braking problems caused a federal investigation that has now been expanded and upgraded.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened the Honda braking investigation in March 2024 following complaints of inadvertent activations of the automatic emergency braking systems.

Drivers complained their 2019-2022 Honda Insight and 2019-2022 Honda Passport vehicles suddenly decelerated even though no objects were in the roads.

Honda's automatic emergency braking should warn a driver of an approaching object in the road, but the system will automatically apply braking if the driver ignores the warning.

Honda Insight and Passport owners complain dealerships can't replicate the automatic emergency braking problems, and some customers say dealers claim the systems are working as intended.

NHTSA says three crashes and two injuries allegedly were caused by the Honda automatic emergency braking problems.

The government will look deeper into the problems, and NHTSA has added 2023 Honda Passports to the probe.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the Honda automatic emergency braking investigation.