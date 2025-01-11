Honda Canada Lawsuit Filed Over 1.5-liter i-VTEC Engines

Honda engine class action lawsuit includes Honda Accord, Honda Civic and Honda CR-V vehicles.

January 11, 2025 — A Honda i-VTEC engine class action lawsuit alleges at least three Honda models in Canada are equipped with defective turbocharged engines that fail.

Brandon Sameep Aujha filed the lawsuit by contending his 2018 Honda Accord suffers shuddering, vibration and/or misfiring due to the defective four cylinder 1.5-liter i-VTEC turbocharged gasoline direct injection engine.

The plaintiff claims the turbo engine problems have "created a dangerous condition that gives rise to a real, substantial and imminent risk of harm or injury to the Plaintiff, vehicle occupants and others on the road."

The Honda Canada class action lawsuit includes these vehicles equipped with 1.5-liter i-VTEC turbocharged engines.

2018-2022 Honda Accord

2016-2022 Honda Civic

2017-2022 Honda CR-V

According to the lawsuit, the Honda engines cannot cope with heat and compression which will cause coolant leaks.

The plaintiff asserts the coolant collects in the grooves on the engine's cylinder head and degrades the head gasket, allowing coolant to leak into the combustion chambers. The engine will overheat and blow the head gasket, leading to a loss of power and engine failure.

Leaking coolant means no protection for the turbocharged engine, causing a warped seized turbo engine and possible fire. Coolant can also allegedly leak into the pistons and cause engine misfires. And the lawsuit also alleges coolant mixes with engine oil and contaminates the oil, causing corrosion and premature engine wear.

Honda has failed to order a 1.5-liter i-VTEC engine recall and dealers allegedly can't properly repair the vehicles. Honda owners also are allegedly forced to pay thousands of dollars for engine repairs.

According to the Honda Canada class action lawsuit, replacing a blown head gasket can cost more than $5,000, money which will be paid not by Honda, but by the vehicle owner.

Honda also allegedly fails to reimburse customers for towing expenses and rental vehicles.

The Honda 1.5-liter i-VTEC engine class action lawsuit was filed in the Supreme Court of British Columbia: Brandon Sameep Aujha v. Honda Canada Inc., et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Dusevic & Garcha.