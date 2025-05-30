Nissan Backup Camera Recall Affects Frontier and Kicks

Nissan recalls 93,000 vehicles because the center displays may not show the rearview images.

May 30, 2025 — A Nissan backup camera recall affects 2025 Nissan Frontier and 2025 Nissan Kicks vehicles equipped with center information display units that may display blank screens when shifted into REVERSE.

More than 93,000 Nissan vehicles are recalled in the U.S. and Canada.

Nissan received a 2025 Kicks center screen complaint in October 2024 when the screen appeared blank when the rearview camera image should have been displayed.

Nissan and the supplier conducted testing which included cold start and placing the vehicle in REVERSE, but the backup camera image never displayed.

"Additionally, the “CAMERA” button did not display the Around View Monitor image. During testing, all connections on the AV screen and the control unit were inspected with no concerns reported. Additional bench testing was also conducted. Only when the supplier performed a hard reset of the incident part were all functions restored." — Nissan

More complaints were received about rearview camera failures in 2025 Kicks and Frontier vehicles which led to this recall.

Nissan backup camera recall letters will be mailed beginning July 1, 2025, and dealers will update the center information displays.

Frontier and Kicks owners may call 800-647-7261. Nissan is using two backup camera recall numbers: PD152 and PMA48.