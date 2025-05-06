Nissan Recalls Vehicles Equipped With Brakes That Can Break

Nissan recalls model year 2025 Murano, Pathfinder and Infiniti QX60 vehicles.

May 6, 2025 — Nissan has recalled more than 1,400 model year 2025 Murano, Pathfinder, and Infiniti QX60 vehicles because the front brake caliper assemblies can literally break while driving.

Brakes should brake, not break.

Nissan says the calipers are not strong enough, a problem that occurred during supplier production.

Nissan recall letters will be mailed May 9, 2025, and dealerships will replace the front brake caliper assemblies as necessary.

Nissan owners may call 800-647-7261 and Infiniti customers may call 800-662-6200. Nissan's numbers for this recall are PD137 and PD138.