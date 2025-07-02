Subaru Forester Recall Issued For Child Seat Anchor Bolts

Subaru recalls 3,000 Foresters after finding loose child seat anchor bolts.

July 2, 2025 — Subaru has recalled its 2025 Forester vehicles because the child seat anchor bolts may come loose and because they weren't tightened properly.

About 3,000 Foresters are recalled to inspect and tighten the child seat anchor bolts to prevent them from separating from the vehicle frames.

According to Subaru:

"An inadequate work instruction may have caused the child seat anchor attachment bolts to be insufficiently tightened during the assembly process. If a child seat is installed using the ISO FIX anchors in a location where an anchor bolt has separated, the child seat may not be anchored properly during a crash, increasing the risk of injury."

A loose Forester child seat anchor bolt was discovered in March which caused Subaru to open an investigation. The automaker included an additional torque check procedure to the assembly line. The problem was traced to February when a new product was added to the assembly line.

Subaru says it issued the recall "out of an abundance of caution" even though no warranty, crash or other reports were received.

Subaru Forester recall letters will be mailed beginning August 15, 2025. But owners with questions may contact Subaru at 844-373-6614.

The Subaru Forester recall number is WRC-25.