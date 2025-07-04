Tesla Motorcycle Crash Lawsuit Filed in Texas

Godofredo Pacheco and Arely Gonzalez complain a Tesla Model 3 sent them flying off the motorcycle.

July 4, 2025 — A Texas lawsuit alleges a Tesla motorcycle crash was caused by the Model 3 driver, Lina Wu, and by Tesla which allegedly built and sold a defective vehicle.

The lawsuit was filed by motorcyclists Godofredo Pacheco and Arely Gonzalez who were traveling on a Texas highway January 17, 2025.

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiffs were traveling south on State Highway 288 in the far-left lane, with Lina in the far-right lane traveling in the same direction.

Lina was driving a 2024 Tesla Model 3, allegedly with Autopilot engaged, when the vehicle suddenly and without warning steered left and crossed three lanes and into the lane of the motorcycle.

The plaintiffs say they saw the Tesla's "sporadic behavior" and switched lanes to the middle-left lane to avoid the Tesla.

But the Tesla merged into the lane of the motorcycle and hit the plaintiffs, "sending Plaintiffs flying off the motorcycle and into the highway." The plaintiffs were transported to a hospital, and the lawsuit says the Tesla driver was cited for unsafely changing lanes.

Tesla driver Lina Wu is named as a defendant because the injuries were allegedly caused by Lina's "negligent, careless, reckless, and malicious disregard" of safety.

But also named as a defendant is Tesla under strict product liability claims. According to the lawsuit, the Tesla Model 3 was defective because the "automatic driving assist feature of the Vehicle was not functioning as intended."

The lawsuit alleges the Model 3 was unreasonably dangerous to drive and defective at the time it was first sold. The plaintiffs also argue the Tesla driver was using the Model 3 as it was intended to be used when the incident occurred.

According to the Tesla Model 3 owner's manual, a driver should keep their hands on the steering wheel and be prepared to take full control of the vehicle even when the driver-assistance features are activated.

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiffs have suffered damages in the form of:

Past and future physical pain and suffering

Past and future physical impairment

Past and future disfigurement

Past and future medical damages

Loss of enjoyment of life

Past and future mental anguish damages for the severe emotional distress, anxiety, and mental anguish, which the plaintiffs have suffered and will continue to suffer

The Tesla Model 3 motorcycle crash lawsuit was filed in the District Court of Harris County Texas: Godofredo Pacheco and Arely Gonzalez v. Lina Wu and Tesla, Inc.

The plaintiffs are represented by The Gonzalez Law Group, PLLC.