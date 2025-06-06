Tesla Recalls 2026 Model Y For Windshield Washer Issues

Tesla recalls about 170 vehicles with hose connectors that may block the windshield washer nozzles.

June 6, 2025 — It's not 2026 yet, but Tesla has already recalled 2026 Model Y vehicles, about 170 of them in the U.S.

And unlike many recalls that are taken care of through over-the-air software updates, this Model Y recall will require a trip to Tesla service.

The recalled 2026 Tesla Model Y vehicles are equipped with hose connectors that may block the windshield washer nozzles, preventing washer fluid from reaching the windshields.

Tesla Model Y recall letters are expected to be mailed July 28, 2025, and Tesla will replace the wiper arm elbow connectors as necessary.

Owners of 2026 Tesla Model Y vehicles may call Tesla at 877-798-3752. Tesla's number for this recall is SB-25-20-001.