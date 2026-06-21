Rivian Class Action Lawsuit Names R1T and R1S Vehicles

Three electric vehicle owners complain they never received the advertised self-driving capabilities.

June 20, 2026 — A Rivian R1T and R1S class action lawsuit asserts the electric vehicle automaker has failed in its promises regarding hands-free driving.

The lawsuit says Rivian (originally Mainstream Motors) was founded in 2009 by RJ Scaringe to build all-electric vehicles, creating the Rivian R1T pickup truck and the Rivian R1S SUV.

Three Rivian owners complain Rivian explicitly marketed its electric vehicles as capable of “Level 3 autonomy” and “true hands-free driving” through its “Driver+” system.

The class action lawsuit alleges the marketing began in November 2018 through at least March 2023.

The Rivian R1T and R1S lawsuit includes:

"All persons who purchased or leased a model year 2022-2024 Rivian R1T or R1S with “Driver+” or that was marketed as featuring Level 3 autonomy or hands-free driving capability at any time from October 1, 2021 through the present. This class is limited to those individuals that are not subject to Rivian’s arbitration agreement and class action waiver."

Rivian Class Action Lawsuit — The Plaintiffs

California plaintiff Michael J. Fritz purchased a 2023 R1S in May 2023 for about $97,000.

The plaintiff says he test drove a vehicle and was told Rivian’s self-driving capabilities were “parallel to, if not better than” Tesla’s Full Self-Driving system.

He complains he was told all Rivian vehicles would be capable of Level 3 autonomous driving at the time of delivery or would be upgradable to Level 3 autonomy soon through over-the-air software updates.

Michigan plaintiff Jason M. Cornellier purchased a 2023 R1S in February 2023 for more than $81,000. He says a big reason he chose that vehicle was based on the understanding the vehicle would either have true hands-free Level 3 autonomous driving self-driving capabilities or would soon become available through over-the- air software updates.

"But for Rivian’s materially false and misleading representations and promotion of the Gen 1 Vehicles, Cornellier would not have purchased his Rivian R1S or would have paid significantly less for it." — Rivian class action lawsuit

Wisconsin plaintiff Dean A. Sweberg purchased a 2022 R1S in December 2022 for more than $83,000. Sweberg complains he hasn't received what was promised with his vehicle and its self-driving capabilities.

Rivian R1T and R1S Lawsuit

According to the class action, Rivian is guilty of years of false, deceptive and misleading statements about autonomous capabilities of R1T and R1S vehicles. Rivian allegedly built its Generation 1 electric vehicles without the hardware, cameras, sensors and technology to enable hands-free driving and/or Level 3 autonomous operation.

The lawsuit contends the Rivian Driver+ system was never designed to support the type of autonomous driving Rivian claimed its vehicles could perform. Additionally, the class action says no software update of any kind will enable its Gen 1 vehicles to perform as advertised.

For five years Rivian purportedly made misrepresentations through nationwide marketing campaigns which induced consumers to purchase the electric vehicles.

The Rivian class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California (Southern Division): Cornellier, et al., v. Rivian, LLC, et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Tycko & Zavareei LLP, and Coleman Law, PLLC.