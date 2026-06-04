Rivian R1S Rear Toe Link Separations Investigated

Nearly 115,000 model year 2023-2024 Rivian R1S SUVs investigated following crash.

June 4, 2026 — Rivian R1S rear toe link separations are under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The probe includes nearly 115,000 model year 2023-2024 Rivian R1S SUVs, and two reports complain the toe link separations caused the vehicles to suddenly swerve across multiple lanes of traffic.

In both cases the toe link bolts fractured, and one incident caused a crash.

NHTSA knows one of those Rivian SUVs had been in a previous crash and the other vehicle had previously been serviced. But both SUVs traveled thousands of miles before the toe link bolts broke.

Regulators are also aware that Rivian previously updated its toe link service procedures in March 2025 due to how sensitive the toe link joints were.

NHTSA will investigate the toe link joint sensitivity based on road conditions and will compare the known toe link separations to each other. Rivian's current service procedures will also be analyzed to determine if the SUVs should be recalled.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the Rivian R1S rear toe link separation investigation.