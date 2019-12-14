Connecticut Tesla Model 3 Crash Investigated By Feds

Federal investigators will determine if Tesla's Autopilot was engaged when Model 3 hit police car.

December 14, 2019 — A Connecticut Tesla Model 3 crash involving a parked police vehicle will be investigated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) after the driver said Autopilot was engaged when the car crashed.

NHTSA hasn't released details of the investigation, but the special crash investigation team has investigated more than 10 Tesla crashes where Autopilot was reportedly engaged.

The December 7 crash occurred when the Tesla Model 3 driver was allegedly reaching into the back seat to check on his dog when the Model 3 slammed into the parked police car.

Connecticut State Police had responded to a disabled vehicle on Interstate 95 in Norwalk and parked behind the vehicle, placing flares on the highway behind the police cars.

The Model 3 driver paid no attention to the police cars or their flashing lights and the Model 3 struck the rear of the police vehicle, hit the disabled vehicle and continued forward until stopped by another officer.

The driver told Tesla driver was cited for misdemeanor reckless driving and reckless endangerment, but it's the alleged use of Autopilot that got the attention of NHTSA.

CarComplaints.com will update this page when more details are known about the Connecticut Tesla Model 3 crash investigation.