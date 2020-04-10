Chevrolet Bolt EV Rear Doors May Unintentionally Open

GM recalls 1,050 Bolt EVs to replace rear door handle cables that are too long.

April 10, 2020 — A Chevrolet Bolt EV recall includes about 1,050 cars in the U.S. and Canada because the rear door handle cables may be too long, causing the rear doors to unintentionally open while driving.

General Motors says the rear doors could unintentionally open when the rear windows are open.

This can occur if the 2019-2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV too-long door handle cables are damaged by making contact with the windows when they move up and down. In addition, the rear inside door handles may stop working.

However, the automaker says engaging the rear door child locks will prevent the rear doors from unintentionally opening even if the cables are damaged.

GM says 897 Chevrolet Bolt EVs are recalled in the U.S., and 153 are recalled in Canada.

GM dealers will replace the rear inside door handle cables when the 2019-2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV recall begins May 11, 2020.

Bolt drivers with questions should call 800-222-1020 and refer to Chevy Bolt EV recall number A202298320.

CarComplaints.com has driver complaints about Chevy Bolt cars.