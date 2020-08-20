Chevy Corvettes Recalled For Front Trunk Troubles

Model year 2020 Chevrolet Corvettes have internal trunk lid release buttons that may fail.

August 20, 2020 — A model year 2020 Chevrolet Corvette recall has been issued for nearly 5,800 cars because a small person who climbs inside the front trunk compartment may not be able to get out without help if the trunk lid closes.

General Motors says the release button located inside the front trunk compartment may not function after the vehicle has been shut off for ten minutes.

An auditor at an assembly plant tested the Corvette trunk lid release button located inside the front trunk compartment after the car had been left unattended and had entered a low-power sleep mode.

The auditor found the internal release button would not unlatch the trunk lid while the vehicle was in sleep mode.

GM opened an internal investigation and was able to duplicate the problem on a 2020 Corvette.

GM engineers determined the voltage generated by the button is insufficient to wake the vehicle from sleep mode, which makes the feature non-compliant with federal regulations.

The automaker says it isn't aware of any field reports about the trunk release buttons.

More than 5,140 Corvettes are recalled in the U.S. and more than 650 cars are recalled in Canada.

GM will update the software in the body control module to lower the voltage required to wake the vehicle from the low-power sleep mode. This will allegedly allow the interior trunk release button to function while the vehicle is in that mode.

Owners who have accepted the terms and conditions will have the opportunity to accept these software changes using wireless over-the-air (OTA) technology without having to bring their vehicles to dealerships. However, a Corvette owner may have the update performed at a GM dealer.

The 2020 Chevy Corvette recall is expected to begin September 21, 2020, but car owners may contact GM at 866-522-9559.

GM's number for this Corvette recall is N202309350.

