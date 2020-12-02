Honda Pilot Recall Issued For Overcured Tires

Honda recalls 215 Pilots equipped with Continental CrossContact LX Sport 245/50R20 102 H tires.

December 2, 2020 — A 2021 Honda Pilot recall affects 215 SUVs equipped with Continental CrossContact LX Sport 245/50R20 102 H tires with DOT serial number A376 D3K9 2920 and mold numbers S-421920 and S-421921.

Honda says the tires may have been overcured which makes them more likely to suffer blowouts.

The 2021 Honda Pilot recall includes 214 SUVs in the U.S. and one Pilot in Canada.

Honda dealers will replace any affected tires with the above DOT serial and mold numbers.

The 2021 Honda Pilot recall is scheduled to begin January 11, 2021, but concerned owners may call 888-234-2138. Honda's number for this recall is U8Y.