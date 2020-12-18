Honda Recalls 770,000 Accords, Accord Hybrids and Insights

Wipers, turn signals, defrosters, rearview cameras and power windows may fail.

December 18, 2020 — Honda is recalling more than 770,300 model year 2018-2020 Accord, Accord Hybrid and 2019-2020 Insight cars because all kinds of systems may malfunction.

Honda says programming mistakes in the body control module software can disrupt communications between the modules and other components.

Honda says a driver may notice illuminated warning lights or problems with the power windows, turn signals, windshield wipers, defroster and rearview camera display.

Honda opened an investigation into the body control modules in 2019 based on reports of failed parts. The modules were sent to the supplier, Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems, but no problems were found.

Between January and February 2020, investigations confirmed the controller area network (CAN) bus communications between certain vehicle systems were being disrupted.

Honda was also investigating reports from Japan but investigators discovered the root cause was different than the U.S.

In addition to software programming errors, Honda says certain combinations of driver actions and vehicle conditions are what causes the malfunctions.

In addition to causing problems for a driver, the defect also causes violations of several federal safety standards.

Honda says it hasn't received any reports of crashes or injuries related to the body control module problems.

The U.S. recall includes about 737,200 cars and a separate recall in Canada includes more than 33,000 vehicles.

Honda dealers will update the body control module programs when the recall begins January 18, 2021.

Owners of 2018-2020 Accord, Accord Hybrid and 2019-2020 Insight vehicles may call 888-234-2138. Honda's recall reference number is X95.