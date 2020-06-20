Mazda Recalls CX-30 and Mazda3 Vehicles For Braking Problems

Mazda says the front brake calipers may loosen and fall off.

June 20, 2020 — Mazda has recalled more than 28,200 model year 2020 CX-30 and Mazda3 vehicles with front brake calipers that may loosen and fall off.

A driver will have trouble with braking and a loose caliper can interfere with the rotation of the wheel. More than 24,000 Mazda vehicles are recalled in the U.S. and nearly 4,200 are recalled in Canada.

Mazda received a report in February which talked about a grinding noise caused by caliper installation bolts that were missing. In addition, a Mazda plant in Mexico reported two vehicles suffered the same problem.

Employees said they heard abnormal noises during dynamic inspection on the testing track. In each of these cases, two bolts for mounting the brake calipers completely loosened and detached.

The parts supplier opened an investigation and Mazda inspected the tightening torque of brake calipers on vehicles stored in inventory and found that the caliper mounting bolts on five vehicles were loose.

The supplier also determined a manufacturing error occurred involving tightening of the bolts for a different manufacturer, and the Mazda vehicles were affected by an incorrect countermeasure created for the other automaker.

The parts supplier created a permanent countermeasure and revised the assembly process, but Mazda decided a recall was necessary even though no crashes or injuries have been reported.

A driver may hear abnormal grinding or rattling noises if the brake caliper contacts the wheel.

Mazda dealers will check the tightness of the brake caliper bolts and replace any missing bolts when the recall begins August 11, 2020.

Mazda CX-30 and Mazda3 owners with questions should call 800-222-5500 and refer to recall number 4420F.