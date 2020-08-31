Canadian lawsuit says Ram and Jeep air suspension problems occur in cold weather.

August 31, 2020 — Ram 1500 and Jeep Grand Cherokee air suspension problems have caused a class action lawsuit in Canada after vehicle owners alleged cold weather damages all kinds of components.

The vehicles include 2013-2020 Ram 1500 trucks and 2013-2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs equipped with 4-corner air suspensions that allegedly fail in temperatures below freezing (0 degrees Celsius, 32 degrees Fahrenheit).

The 4-corner air suspension system uses a compressor to operate, but the compressor allegedly fails as a result of condensation, dampness or moisture which causes the internal valves and solenoids to jam and stick, blowing the control fuses.

The Ram and Jeep vehicles allegedly suffer accelerated wear and tear on the fuses, relays, ball joints and bushings which affects the alignment of the wheels.

The Canadian class action alleges the tires wear prematurely, air leaks occur, the brakes wear prematurely and the steering wheels allegedly vibrate. The plaintiffs claim the steering wheels can especially vibrate at higher speeds.

In addition, the plaintiffs allege the airbags may deploy while driving highway speeds and cause the brakes and tires to lock up.

The lawsuit alleges owners must spend thousands of dollars to replace the air suspension systems with other air suspension systems or standard suspension systems.

Ram 1500 and Jeep Grand Cherokee customers allegedly overpaid for their vehicles because FCA allegedly concealed its knowledge of the air suspension problems.

Chrysler has allegedly known about the air suspension problems since 2013 as Jeep and Ram vehicles were brought back to dealerships. However, the plaintiffs claim nothing has been done by the automaker to fix the suspension problems.

The plaintiffs claim they didn't receive the vehicles they paid for, and the lead plaintiff says he had to sell his 2016 Ram 1500 "at a substantial loss."

The Ram 1500 and Jeep Grand Cherokee air suspension lawsuit was filed in the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta: Christopher Heard and Jane Doe v. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.

The plaintiffs are represented by Invictus LLP.

