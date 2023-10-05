Dodge Dart Clutch Settlement Granted Final Approval

California Dodge Dart owner says clutch pedals fall to the floorboards.

October 5, 2023 — A Dodge Dart clutch settlement has been granted final approval for California customers.

The Dodge Dart class action lawsuit was originally filed in 2016 alleging 2013-2015 Dodge Darts can't be shifted because the clutch pedals fall to the floorboards and remain there.

The Dodge Dart lawsuit began as a nationwide class action but multiple legal actions over the years left these California customers.

"All persons who, prior to the Preliminary Approval Date, purchased or leased in California, from an authorized dealership, a new 2013-2015 Dodge Dart vehicle equipped with a Fiat C635 manual transmission built on or before November 12, 2014, primarily for personal, family, or household purposes."

The class action alleges the transmissions have defective clutch master cylinders that cause problems with the seals. Hydraulic fluid to the slave cylinder leaks and allegedly damages the transmissions.

The plaintiff asserts Chrysler should have recalled the cars because it's dangerous to drive a car that can't be shifted.

Replacing the Dart transmission is allegedly useless because the dealer will use the same defective transmission as the replacement.

Dodge Dart Clutch Settlement

Chrysler said it settled the Dodge Dart class action to put an end to the ongoing expensive litigation, but California customers will need to determine if the settlement helps them.

Fiat Chrysler will provide a 12-month warranty extension which began the day after final approval of the settlement. The warranty extension expands coverage for repair or replacement of the clutch slave cylinder under the powertrain limited warranty.

The automaker has also agreed to reimburse Dodge Dart customers who previously paid out-of-pocket to have a failed slave cylinder replaced.

Chrysler had already agreed to reimburse owners for repairs, so owners who have already been reimbursed do not qualify for additional reimbursements.

The plaintiff who filed the clutch lawsuit will receive $20,000 and attorneys for the plaintiff will receive $1,690,000.

A Dodge Dart owner can request reimbursement at www.fcarecallreimbursement.com.

The Dodge Dart clutch class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California: Carlos Victorino v. FCA US, LLC.

The plaintiff is represented by Capstone Law APC, and Kiesel Law LLP.

