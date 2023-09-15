Alfa Romeo Tonale and Dodge Hornet Recall: Park Outside

Chrysler says owners of 4,100 vehicles should park outside and away from anything that could burn.

September 15, 2023 — Fiat Chrysler has issued a recall of 2023-2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale and 2023-2024 Dodge Hornet plug-in hybrid electric vehicles over the chance of fires.

Owners of more than 4,100 vehicles are warned to park outside and away from anything that could catch fire.

Chrysler says the 12-volt battery positive cable or high voltage connector cable may not be tight enough which can overheat the electrical connections and result in a fire.

A fire could occur while driving or when the vehicle is parked.

Chrysler opened an investigation in Europe in August after an assembly plant noticed a loose positive battery cable nut. A wireless screwdriver was updated to properly tighten the connections.

Dealerships will tighten any loose connections once recall letters are mailed October 27, 2023.

Owners with concerns should call FCA at 800-853-1403 and ask about recall number 98A.