Dodge Dart Clutch Lawsuit Settlement Preliminarily Approved

Dodge Dart owners claim the clutch pedals fall to the floors which makes it impossible to shift.

May 25, 2023 — A Dodge Dart clutch replacement class action lawsuit settlement has been preliminarily approved, but only for certain California customers.

The final version of the Dart clutch class action includes:

"All persons who, prior to the Preliminary Approval Date, purchased or leased in California, from an authorized dealership, a new 2013-2015 Dodge Dart vehicle equipped with a Fiat C635 manual transmission built on or before November 12, 2014, primarily for personal, family, or household purposes."

The original Dodge Dart clutch lawsuit was filed on June 24, 2016, by Carlos Victorino and Adam Tavitian. Plaintiff Tavitian was dismissed after a motion to dismiss in June 2018, but the lawsuit continued for Victorino.

The class action alleges Dodge Dart clutch pedals fall to the floorboards which prevents drivers from shifting gears.

Chrysler denies all wrongdoing and says it decided to settle the class action to put an end to litigation that has continued for seven years. The class action began for Dodge Dart customers nationwide, but the final version is for California customers only.

Dodge Dart Clutch Lawsuit Settlement

According to the settlement, FCA has agreed to a 12-month warranty extension which will begin the day after the settlement is granted final approval. The warranty extension expands coverage for the repair or replacement of the clutch slave cylinder under the powertrain limited warranty.

The automaker has also agreed to reimburse Dodge Dart customers who previously paid out-of-pocket to have a failed slave cylinder replaced and who has not already received full reimbursement.

A Dart owner will need to submit proof of ownership and request reimbursement at www.fcarecallreimbursement.com within 180 days of the effective date of clutch lawsuit settlement.

A Dodge Dart clutch lawsuit settlement final fairness hearing will be held September 29, 2023.

According to the Dodge Dart clutch class action lawsuit settlement, the plaintiff will receive $20,000, and the attorneys for the plaintiff will receive $1,690,000.

The Dodge Dart clutch class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California: Carlos Victorino v. FCA US, LLC.

The plaintiff is represented by Capstone Law APC, and Kiesel Law LLP.

