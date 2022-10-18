Dodge Dart Clutch Class Action Lawsuit Settlement Reached

California Dart owner alleges clutch master cylinders and other components are defective.

October 18, 2022 — A Dodge Dart clutch class action lawsuit settlement has been reached between the automaker and a California car owner following a legal battle that began in 2016.

The judge denied a motion to grant nationwide class action certification but did certify a class action lawsuit for California.

Court documents from the Dodge Dart class action lawsuit say these customers are included.

"If you currently own, or previously purchased or leased a manual-transmission model year 2013-2015 Dodge Dart manufactured on or before November 12, 2014 that you acquired new from an authorized FCA US, LLC, dealership in California primarily for personal, family or household purposes."

According to the clutch lawsuit, 2013-2015 Dodge Dart C635 manual transmission clutch systems have alleged defects that cause the clutch pedals to lose pressure and stick to the floors. This prevents gears from engaging and disengaging and allegedly causes clutch failures.

The plaintiff claims the Dodge Dart clutch master cylinder causes problems with the seals which allow a loss of hydraulic fluid to the slave cylinder.

The plaintiff also contends several components fail, including the Dart clutch master cylinder, reservoir hose, clutch slave cylinder, release bearing, clutch disc, pressure plate and flywheel.

In addition, the Dart clutch lawsuit alleges any actions Chrysler provided to car owners have failed to fix the problems, and the automaker uses the same defective clutch components for replacement parts.

Dodge Dart Clutch Lawsuit Settlement Details Forthcoming

Fiat Chrysler (FCA) denies any wrongdoing and since 2016 has argued steps were taken to fix any Dodge Dart clutch problems.

The automaker references technical service bulletins, customer satisfaction programs, a Dodge Dart extended warranty and reimbursements for Dart owners who replaced the clutches.

Specific details about the Dodge Dart clutch class action lawsuit settlement agreement haven't been published.

The motion for preliminary approval of Dodge Dart clutch lawsuit settlement must be filed with the court on or before January 3, 2023.

The Dodge Dart clutch class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California: Carlos Victorino v. FCA US, LLC.

The plaintiff is represented by Capstone Law APC, and Kiesel Law LLP.

