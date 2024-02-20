Jeep Wrangler Hybrids and Jeep Grand Cherokee Hybrids Recalled

Fiat Chrysler recalls about 200,000 Jeep 4xe vehicles for defroster and defogger failures.

February 20, 2024 — A Jeep hybrid control processor recall has been announced because nearly 200,000 Jeep Wrangler Hybrid and Jeep Grand Cherokee Hybrid defrosting and defogging systems could fail.

The Jeep recall involves 2021-2024 Jeep Wrangler and 2022-2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles that may have hybrid control processor software errors.

Along with taking out the defrosters, the errors also violate federal safety standards.

In June 2003, Chrysler learned about windshield defrost systems that failed in 2021-2024 Jeep Wrangler Hybrid and 2022-2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee Hybrid vehicles.

In January 2024, engineers discovered problems with the software and determined the problem violated safety standards.

Fiat Chrysler dealerships will update the hybrid control processor software after Jeep recall letters are mailed April 5, 2024.

Jeep owners may call 800-853-1403 and ask for information about recall number 04B.