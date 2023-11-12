Jeep and Ram Fuel Pump Class Action Lawsuit Dropped

Bosch fuel pump lawsuit alleges Jeep and Ram vehicles can stall and strand occupants.

November 12, 2023 — A Jeep Gladiator, Jeep Wrangler and Ram 1500 fuel pump class action lawsuit is over after the plaintiff dropped his claims.

According to the fuel pump lawsuit, the Bosch CP4.2 pumps are defective in these Fiat Chrysler vehicles.

2020-2022 Jeep Wrangler

2021-2022 Jeep Gladiator

2020-2022 Ram 1500

The plaintiff contends he was notified about a Chrysler fuel pump recall but the final repair was unavailable at that time. That recall had been announced in October 2022 for about 60,000 Jeeps and Rams.

By the end of September 2022 there had been 205 fuel pump warranty claims filed with the automaker.

And between June 2020 to September 2022, Chrysler was aware of 33 field reports and 22 customer assistance reports regarding the Jeep and Ram fuel pumps.

The Bosch CP4.2 fuel pumps allegedly had not caused any crashes or injuries by the time the recall was announced.

Ram and Jeep dealers planned on inspecting and possibly replacing certain fuel system components along with replacing the fuel pumps with improved designs.

Not much is known of the fuel pump dismissal, but the judge dismissed the class action lawsuit without prejudice and ruled Chrysler's motion to dismiss was moot.

Judge Mark A. Goldsmith granted the plaintiffs voluntary dismissal without prejudice.

The Jeep and Ram fuel pump class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan (Southern Division): Sherman Fielding III v. FCA US LLC.

The plaintiff is represented by Zebersky Payne Shaw Lewenz, LLP, and Consumer Law Organization, P.A.